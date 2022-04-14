Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,863,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $79.09 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60.

