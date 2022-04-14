Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.06

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.06 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 14047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 275.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after buying an additional 326,600 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,806,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 89,197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,981,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

