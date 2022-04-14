Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86.

