Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.92. The stock had a trading volume of 591,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,906. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $350.99 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

