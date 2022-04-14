Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.13

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.13 and last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 225853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

