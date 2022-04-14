Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.98

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.98 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 50924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
