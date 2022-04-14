Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.98

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.98 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 50924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

