Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.73. 353,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,657. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.81 and a 200 day moving average of $218.36.

