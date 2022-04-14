Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.58

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 6136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $816.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.