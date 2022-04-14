Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.
Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
