Velas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.92 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $508.50 million and $7.92 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,286,125,425 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

