Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). Approximately 17,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74.
Veltyco Group Company Profile (LON:VLTY)
Featured Articles
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Veltyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veltyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.