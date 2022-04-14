Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 12,392 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $635,213.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,091 shares in the company, valued at $49,419,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -755.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 1,221,538 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after buying an additional 943,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 885,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,513,000.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.