Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Verint Systems stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

