Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $763,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 36.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,822 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

