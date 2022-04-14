Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.