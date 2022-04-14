Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
