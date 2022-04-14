VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 235,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $73.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000.

