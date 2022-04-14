VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 235,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $73.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.
