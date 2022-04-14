Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

