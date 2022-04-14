Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 407.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

