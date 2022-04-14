VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 21,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,755,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $989.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
