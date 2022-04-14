Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLPNY. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.50 ($33.15) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

