Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Capitalization Achieves $283.73 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $11.87 or 0.00029763 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $283.73 million and approximately $60.64 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

