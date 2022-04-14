W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.47 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.09.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW traded down $33.58 on Monday, reaching $493.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.21 and a 200-day moving average of $482.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

