Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

