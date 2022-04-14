Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.35. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 676,523 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$330.89 million and a P/E ratio of -36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

