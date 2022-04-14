Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.92. 39,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,540. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.