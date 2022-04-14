Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.90 and last traded at $110.11. Approximately 62,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,208,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average is $186.39.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

