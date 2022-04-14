WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Cap of $233.51 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001529 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $233.51 million and $7.39 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.41 or 0.07531848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,027.73 or 1.00113524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040792 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

