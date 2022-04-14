WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.140-$5.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.28 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WDFC. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $170.44 and a 1-year high of $279.98.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 30.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in WD-40 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.