Wealth Management Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 13,806 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 209,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

