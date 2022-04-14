Wealth Management Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,871 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.59. 3,567,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,879. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

