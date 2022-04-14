Wealth Management Solutions LLC Invests $255,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management increased its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.19. 2,546,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

