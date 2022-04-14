Wealth Management Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,232 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,082. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

