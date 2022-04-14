Wealth Management Solutions LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.74. 1,566,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,859. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average is $220.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

