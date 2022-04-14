Wealth Management Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 16,348,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,507,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.
Further Reading
