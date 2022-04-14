Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,735 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 505,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

BSKYU opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSKYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.