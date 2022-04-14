Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICUGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $7,888,000.

NHICU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

