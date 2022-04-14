Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000.

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

