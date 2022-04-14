Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 236,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVSAU stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

