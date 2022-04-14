Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth $13,750,000.

MCAAU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

