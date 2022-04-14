Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $342.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $537.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.33 on Thursday, reaching $350.43. 3,226,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,437. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.17 and a 200-day moving average of $520.37. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.