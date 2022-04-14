Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

