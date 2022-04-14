Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 31,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company stock opened at $427.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $437.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.