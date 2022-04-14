Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $1,022.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $923.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $971.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.65, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.