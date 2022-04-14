Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

