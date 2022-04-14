Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

