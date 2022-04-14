Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

KD stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

