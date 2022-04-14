Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $431.67 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.53. The firm has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.