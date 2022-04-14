Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 653.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANDE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $76,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,989 shares of company stock worth $4,627,250. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

