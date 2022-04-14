Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

