Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $5,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

